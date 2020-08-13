This 3-in-1 Qi wireless charging stand is down to $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)

- Aug. 13th 2020 7:22 pm ET

0

USA x-dodd INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $16.19 Prime shipped with the code 50V1LPFW and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $36, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked for a Qi-enabled 3-in-1 charging stand. With a wireless pad to power your iPhone, an integrated Apple Watch puck, and room to charge your AirPods, this all-in-one dock is a bedside must. The AirPods portion also doubles as a second iPhone charger thanks to the integrated slots on the side. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit sleeker and a little more budget-focused? Well, the Anker PowerWave Base Pad charges at both 10W and 7.5W depending on your devices and is available for just $14 Prime shipped. This only powers a single item at once though, and not three like today’s lead deal.

Be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for other must-have deals. Today, we spotted the RAVPower 4-port charging hub at $16 Prime shipped. While there aren’t any integrated wireless pads here, it does have four USB-A ports to plug your devices into.

XDODD Wireless Charging Stand features:

New upgrade Wireless Charger Stand charge your iPhone/ iWatch /Airpods at the same time,Special Hidden line design provides you a tidy charging stand.（UL Certified Quick charge 3.0 adapter included, no need extra adapter or cords)(updated can work for apple watch 5 and OS6)

