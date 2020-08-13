Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 40W 4-Port Charger $16 (30% off), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 40W 4-Port Turbo Desktop Charging Station for $16.09 Prime shipped when code 5JPO9K5U has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $23, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within cents of the low. This 4-port USB charger brings 40W of power to your desk or nightstand. Perfect for refueling a plethora of devices, it’ll keep your setup nice and tidy without sacrificing on output. Alongside a 24W Quick Charge port, there’s also three 2.4A slots, as well. Over 945 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
Multiple Device Charging Equipped with one Quick Charge 3 0 port and three iSmart ports with 5V/2 4A output – together your devices will get the quickest charge. High-Speed QC3 0 Port Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 0 port with output up to 24W takes a Galaxy S10 0% to 100% in just 1 5hrs – saves up to 30mins charging compared to the original
Upgraded iSmart 2 0 Automatically detects and adjusts the charging current to obtain the fastest charge for your device. Built-In Charging Protection Full suite of safety guards to ensure the safest charge possible with overcharging overheating and short circuit protection
