Amazon 1-day Yankee Candle sale up to 25% off with deals from under $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Yankee Candles. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Yankee Candle Soft Blanket Scented Candle (large jar) for $18.27. Regularly $25, and currently fetching $30 direct, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. Housed in a glass jar to “preserve the fragrance,” this candle also features a removable label for a customized look. At 6.6-inches tall, it is rated for 150-hours of burn time and is described as a “lullaby of clean citrus, luxurious vanilla and warm amber.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more Yankee Candle deals from under $18.

Amazon Yankee Candle Sale:

While we are talking home decor and the like, there are plenty of furniture deals live right now to upgrade the home office, living room, and more. Those include the Rivet Fulton Media Cabinet, this Sauder Lift-Top Coffee Table, Amazon’s mid-century modern TV stand, and more. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more and don’t forget about the Amazon Big Summer Sale with loads of discounts across all product categories.

More on the Yankee Candle Soft Blanket Scented Candle:

Wrapped in sweet dreams …a lullaby of clean citrus, luxurious vanilla and warm amber

Housed in an ideal glass jar with lid to preserve the fragrance; removable label for a custom look

Curated ingredients and premium wax deliver clean, consistent room-filling aroma

Extra long burn life of up to 150 hours; 6.6″ tall x 4″ diameter (22 oz.)

100% natural fiber cotton wick straightened and centered for a clean, even burn

