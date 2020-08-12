Amazon’s Rivet Fulton Media Cabinet plummets by more than 50%, now under $136

Amazon is offering its Rivet Fulton Rustic Media Cabinet for $135.77 shipped. That’s $143 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This media cabinet features a Scandinavian style that’s “sleek, yet rustic.” Angled patterns throughout look great and are bound to make this piece of furniture stand out. Cable management holes are already in place, making it a cinch to set up all of your tech gear. A cabinet can be found on either side, leaving you with ample storage to tidily stow game controllers and more. Ratings are still rolling in for this specific piece, but Amazon Rivet furniture is well-rated.

While you’re at it, be sure to have a look at the coffee table discounts we spotted earlier. Leading the pack is Sauder’s Lift-Top model at $136.50. As its name implies, this unit doubles as a desk while sitting at the couch, allowing you to stay productive in yet another room. Swing by to find yet another discounted coffee table that’s 60% off.

Want to rethink your TV setup? If so, check out the sale we just found on Epson’s high-end Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO Projector. Amazon has marked it down to $500 off, narrowly undercutting its previous low and making now a great time strike.

Amazon Rivet Fulton Media Cabinet features:

This Scandinavian-inspired, contemporary media console has a sleek yet rustic feel with angled patterns created from acacia slats and modern legs. Cable management holes help reduce tangles, while 2 cabinets create additional storage space. Neutral tones make this a great choice for any home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!