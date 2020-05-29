G-SHOCK FROGMAN goes analog for first time with Bluetooth, solar, more

- May. 29th 2020 4:06 pm ET

Shortly after the unveil of its limited-edition NASA watch, Casio is back at it with the company’s first-ever analog G-SHOCK FROGMAN. Despite this change, the brand has maintained a similar form-factor to what’s been seen in digital predecessors. It features a new monocoque case made of carbon fiber reinforced resin, helping ensure longevity. Taking cues from the recently-debuted G-SHOCK Move, the new offering sports Bluetooth connectivity, but in this case it pairs with a smartphone for Dive Log and Tide Point tracking. Continue reading to learn more.

G-SHOCK FROGMAN goes analog

The newest G-SHOCK FROGMAN shakes things up by trading in its digital design for analog. This is the first time the lineup has done this over its 17-years of existence. By default it comes with a navy-colored band, and the face is silver and black. Dual-time capabilities are in store, and large hour and minute hands aim to make it simple to check dive time at a glance.

Once diving mode has been toggled, both hour and minute hands rest atop one another to create a single hand. Casio touts this as “making the time spent underwater easy to see and intuitive.” While underwater, divers can quickly switch between the current and elapsed time. A Tide Mode displays data for whatever location you’ve programmed are are currently in.

This information is easily controlled using the G-SHOCK Connected smartphone app which pairs via Bluetooth. Other features include Dive Log and Tide Point setting, providing a simple way to keep tabs on favorite dive locations and to quickly retrieve tide information from a preset list or your own custom locations. As we’ve come to expect from high-end watches, the glass is comprised of sapphire crystal. A flouroelastomer band helps it resist staining and keeps it from breaking down despite frequent trips in and out of water.

Pricing and availability

The latest G-SHOCK FROGMAN will be available in three styles including black, blue, and red bands. No matter which option you choose, it’s set to retail for $800. These offerings are slated for a mid-June release and will be available for purchase at gshock.com and select G-SHOCK retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

When compared with preceding G-SHOCK FROGMAN watches, I find this option to be the most attractive. This is largely due to a bland digital design that’s nothing like the new and vibrant Fossil BIG TIC Watch. While this offering is arguably niche, some options need to serve this market and the G-SHOCK FROGMAN lineup has a 17-year record doing so, helping solidify its position in this space.

