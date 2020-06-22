New G-SHOCK stopwatch debuts in a bright and bold colorway

The latest G-SHOCK stopwatch is the result of a partnership with BEAMS. While not the first time these two have collaborated, this release will arguably stand out from a majority of those found in the G-SHOCK lineup. This is thanks to a retro look and feel that hasn’t been seen in other 2020 G-SHOCK releases.

It forfeits all forms of smart technology found in G-SHOCK Move, the white design look of its limited-edition NASA release, and even solar charging capabilities found in the new FROGMAN. Instead you’ll find a bright and cheerful design, affordable price tag, and digital screen focused on up to 10-hour stopwatch time tracking. Continue reading to learn more.

G-SHOCK Stopwatch takes a unique approach

The new G-SHOCK stopwatch adopts a design language that vastly differs from what’s come to be expected in the lineup. It’s available solely in a red and yellow colorway, and the form-factor here mimics what can be found it the Casio’s HS-70W-1JH stopwatch.

Yellow is used for the shell, red for buttons, and a dark gray color surrounds the display found in the new G-SHOCK stopwatch. Instead of strapping onto a wrist, this model is worn around the neck and a black strap is bundled for this purpose.

As hinted up to this point, functionality is limited to stopwatch capabilities. It tracks time down to milliseconds, upping the ante when compared hundredths of a second found in stopwatch apps on the likes of Apple Watch and iPhone, for that matter. Time can be logged for up to 10-hours and battery life is said to last up to 5-years.

Pricing and availability

Casio’s new G-SHOCK stopwatch is available for order now from Beams. There it is priced at ¥4,950, which equates to slightly over $46 USD. Orders are expected to ship by the end of June, but this timeframe could get pushed back depending on demand. While a large variety of G-SHOCK watches are available for order on Amazon, we do not expect this model to show up there anytime soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

With such an extensive lineup, it’s great to see Casio shake things up. This new G-SHOCK stopwatch is arguably bound to stand out given its standout colorway, especially when compared to its predecessor.

While I have no need for a stopwatch like this, I do enjoy its bright and cheerful aesthetic and can understand why some would be drawn to purchase it. Pricing seems acceptable given G-SHOCK branding, but it’s important to take note that a multitude of others can be purchased for a fraction of the cost.

