Upgrade to a standing desk with discounted frames and converters from $110

- Aug. 13th 2020 4:07 pm ET

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its standing desk and accessories headlined by its Workstream 36-inch Electric Workstation Desk Converter for $209.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you 15%, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 33-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches. A built-in keyboard tray helps keep your setup tidy and a 2.4A USB port ensures you have a place to plug in phones and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other highlights include:

While you’re upgrading the home office, Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard bundle might do just the trick for refreshing your peripherals, and is priced at $92.50. That’s on top of some dual HDMI Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters from Sabrent that we spotted on sale today from $27 and everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

Workstream Electric Desk Converter features:

This motorized sit-stand desk converter provides an easy height-adjustable desk solution. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, so anyone can easily adjust their desk height with a simple touch of a button. This desk converter works with most desks and cubicles, giving employees and students a flexible, adjustable, and comfortable workstation setup.

