Sabrent’s dual HDMI Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters start at $27 (Save 33%)

Store4PC via Amazon is currently offering the Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI Adapter for $59.99 shipped when code 20TBENNV has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $90, it just dropped to $75 and is now down an extra 20%. Today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings overall and matches the best we’ve seen to date. This dual HDMI adapter allows you to pair two 4K displays with your Mac or PC thanks to a single built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable. The bus-powered design sports an aluminum form-factor and will pair nicely with your MacBook Pro and more. Over 530 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, Sabrent’s USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter is marked down to $26.71 with code 19K98HR8. Down from its usual $40 going rate, today’s offer saves you nearly 33% and returns the price to an all-time low. Like the featured option, this adapter from Sabrent will allow you to drive two 4K displays from your machine. It relies on USB-C connectivity, but only works with PCs unlike the Mac support found on the option above. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re in the market for a full-blown Thunderbolt 3 hub instead, we’re still tracking a 20% discount on Kensington’s dock at $250. This option sports a desktop form-factor that delivers 60W passthrough charging and more. Get all the details in our coverage right here.

Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 HDMI Adapter features:

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Dual HDMI 2 0 adapter (TH-W3H2) is the ideal device to add two HDMI monitors to your current workspace The ability to increase one’s work-flow by utilizing multiple monitors or displays is undeniable and the Thunderbolt adapter allows a person to do precisely that make use of HDMI monitors to complete work faster and more efficiently.

