Save $199 on ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro Android Smartphone starting at $350

B&H offers the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone from $349.98 shipped for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM. Down from $549, today’s offer is good for a $199 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Step up to the 12GB of RAM model at $399.98, down from $599. ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro comes equipped with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display backed by a Snapdragon 855, 256GB of on-board storage, and more. Around back, you’ll find a triple rear camera array comprised of 48MP ultra-wide, 20MP wide angle, and 8MP sensors. Then alongside dual SIM card support, there’s also expandable microSD card storage up to 2TB. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Keep your new handset protected from drops or scrapes with this official ZTE case for $15. Using just a fraction of your savings here will help fend off typical wear and tear, keeping the Axon 10 Pro looking its best. The silicone design has a soft lining inside, as well as a raised lip around the front for preventing a scratched screen.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro features:

The Axon 10 Pro Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone from ZTE features advanced technologies that focus on nearly all aspects of portable media and entertainment. From hi-end gaming, hi-res photography, and stunning video streaming with a dual speaker sound. It all starts with the display, a huge, bright, and rich 6.47″ FHD+ AMOLED with a smooth and premium-feeling 3D Quad curved glass and 3D glass back cover. Bezels nearly disappear with a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

