Slash $350 off LG’s G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone at the Amazon low of $400

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $750, today’s offer saves you $350, beats the previous price cut by $100, and matches the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. LG’s G8 ThinQ smartphone is centered around a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display and comes backed by 6GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. A dual rear-camera array comprised of 16 and 12MP sensors is included with 3D Face Unlock or Fingerprint ID authentication. Over 630 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Hit the jump for additional details.

A great way to use some of your savings from the lead deal is to grab some extra protection for the handset. One noteworthy option to consider is Spigen’s Tough Armor Case, which will run you $17 at Amazon. This case was “designed to optimize wireless charging capability” and uses Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. It also features a built-in kickstand to make watching videos more convenient.

Over in our Android guide, not only will you find all of the best apps and game deals, but plenty of other discounted hardware as well. Notably, Samsung recent Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has dropped to a new all-time low at $300, saving you $50 in the process.

LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:

The LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone gives you a high-resolution 16MP super ultra-wide/12MP standard dual-camera system, and a host of convenient features, such as optical and electronic image stabilization, up to 8x zoom, and manual camera controls to let you get the most out of every shot. The G8 ThinQ also features a front standard 8MP selfie camera that incorporates 3D scanning technology.

