While we got our first glimpse of Apex Legends Season 6 Boosted last week, we’ve just got a first-hand look at some gameplay from the upcoming release. Offering new insight and details on Rampart, the new legend, as well as how crafting will work, this gameplay trailer has me stoked to dive into Apex on Tuesday when Season 6 Boosted lands as a free update for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Rampart’s ability could be a game-changer in Apex Legends Season 6 Boosted

Rampart is the new legend debuting in Season 6 Boosted of Apex Legends. Until today, her ability has been a bit of a mystery, though we guessed it correctly last week. It seems Rampart will be able to lay down turrets and shields for both herself and teammates to utilize. Unlike Gibraltar’s Dome Shield, you’ll be able to shoot out of this shield while staying protected from incoming bullets. However, fire that rains down from above can still take you out, so be sure to keep your head on a swivel. Right now, it’s unclear how long this ability will stay live for and whether this is a tactical or ultimate, but we’ll know more once Season 6 launches in a few days.

Crafting offers new ways to boost your gameplay

Season 6 of Apex Legends is introducing an entirely new game mechanic, crafting. We got our first look at it last week, though details on how it would work were slim outside of the fact that you’d have to gather materials around the map to utilize the new skill. However, we’re getting our first real look as to how it’ll work with today’s gameplay trailer.

You’ll gather resources around the map, as previously stated. But, once you have enough, you’ll be making your way to a research station where you can fabricate loot with the Replicator. From the screenshot above, it looks like you can modify or purchase weaponry, create ammunition, and even make things permanent? Only time will tell about that last one, but the Replicator has slots for daily, weekly, and other upgrades that will be swapped out at various times.

Apex Legends Season 6 Boosted launches August 18th

You’ll see Apex Legends Season 6 land on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC at the same time on August 18. This is right around the corner, meaning that you’ll be able to dive into the game as Rampart, using her new ability and figuring out the crafting mechanic in just a few short days.

