Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular gets $50 discount, more deals from $169

Sam’s Club is currently offering Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular at $249 for the 38mm version or $279 on the 42mm style. Free shipping is available for Sam’s Club membership. If you’re not in the Sam’s Club circle, a roughly $4 shipping fee will apply. Both equate to $50 off and a rare discount from the regular going rate. Just about every other retailer online is currently charging full price and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in 2020. Of course, the standard GPS version is still on sale at Amazon from $169, which is a $30 savings from the regular going rate.

Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. This model in particular also sports cellular connectivity, which means you can leave your phone at home while on runs or the like and still enjoy connectivity. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. So if you don’t want to shell out additional cash for the latest models from Apple, consider going this route instead.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

We also recently featured a new Nike-style Pride Watch Band in a Tested with 9to5Toys review. If you’d like to grab one of these colorful bands, but don’t want to pay the Apple tax for an official option, this is a great way to go.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS + Cellular

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!