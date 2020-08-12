EufyHome via Amazon is offering its new Smart Touch Door Lock at $184.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $250 list price, it recently dropped to $200 at Amazon and today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still rocking a standard door lock, this is a great way to integrate your front door security with your smart home. It offers a built-in fingerprint scanner, integrated keypad, Bluetooth connection to the eufy app, or your existing key for methods of unlocking. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Check out the August Smart Lock if you’re wanting to upgrade your smart home on a tighter budget. August doesn’t offer the keypad built-in, and there’s no option for fingerprint unlocking at all, so you’re losing out on those features of today’s lead deal. But, at $119.50 shipped on Amazon, it’s a great option for those who are on a tighter budget.

However, opting for the Wyze Lock saves you even more. It’s just $108 shipped at Amazon, which is even lower than the August Smart Lock above. Wyze doesn’t offer as sleek of a design, and there’s no option for HomeKit tie-in, so you’ll just receive a more paired-down experience here. Learn more in our hands-on review.

In the market for more Anker deals? Be sure to swing by our roundup from earlier today. Pricing starts at $24, and you’ll find the new PowerExtend USB-C strip at $50 shipped, plus speakers, and much more on sale.

Eufy Smart Touch Door Lock features:

Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. It’s faster than fumbling for your keys. (Does NOT support Wi-Fi connectivity or remotely control.)

Open in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock via the eufy Security app with Bluetooth, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!