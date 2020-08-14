J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale takes extra 70% off hundreds of styles from $7

The J.Crew End of Summer Sale offers an extra 70% off clearance items with promo code EPIC at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Garment-dyed Cotton T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $7. This shirt comes in an array of fun color options and regularly is priced at $30. It will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe to pair with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. The t-shirt can also easily be layered with pullovers, sweaters, and jackets for this fall too. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew’s Sale and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

