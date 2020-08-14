DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Back to School magazine promotion with deals starting from under $5 per year. While you will find some titles for the kids here, most of the big-boys are present and accounted for including Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Make, Popular Mechanics, Golf Digest, and more. Head below for more details.

Back to School magazine promotion:

This weekend’s magazine promotion will be live from now through Monday, so make sure you jump in while you can. One standout here is Women’s Health for $4.95 per year with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $15 per year, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. You can use this deal to jump in for the first time or extend an existing subscription. You’ll also find this one for slightly more at Amazon right now with auto renewals. If you do take that route, just remember to cancel the sub before your year lapses or Amazon will renew it at full price.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while the Car & Driver price this weekend is quite a solid one, the total will drop much lower with a 4-year sub using our exclusive promo code right here.

We also have ongoing collection of discounted comics and graphic novels courtesy of ComiXology starting from $1 including Marvel Spider-Verse reads to prime you for the upcoming Spider-Man Miles Morales game. But if it’s the novels you’re after, here’s our August reading list for the best new books to pick up for the end of summer and your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies.

More on Women’s Health:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Whether you want to lose a couple of kilos, boost your fitness, eat well or get more out of your life and relationships, Women’s Health’s experts will help you look and feel your absolute best – because it’s good to be you (we’re just here to cheer you on).

