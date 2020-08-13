Today, we are getting more details on the highly-anticipated Spider-Man Miles Morales. First unveiled during Sony’s big PlayStation 5 celebration showcase and initially assumed to be a full-on sequel to Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man game, we now have more information on what to expect from the Miles Morales spin-off when it releases during holiday season 2020. Plus a new PS5 screenshot of his costume. Head below for more details.

Spider-Man Miles Morales:

Spider-Man Miles Morales is based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. Morales was a side character that was occasionally playable in Insomniac’s 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man. Near the tail end of the experience, Miles is bit by a radioactive spider, imbuing him with abilities and powers not unlike Peter Parker’s, while the City that Never Sleeps DLC put him to work for the first time. The upcoming Spider-Man Miles Morales game will seemingly continue right where the DLC left off and further flesh out the story of Miles.

Not quite a sequel:

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, game direct Brian Horton divulged some additional details about the way Insomniac is treating this not-quite-sequel spin-off game. But not to worry, while it will be a smaller experience, Horton seems confident this more bite-sized game will allow the team to tell a more intimate story that will hold fans over until the proper Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel is ready:

This is a full arc for Miles Morales that started in Spider-Man. We really are completing this hero’s coming of age in our game. It is a complete story. When we started crafting it, we realized that, with a little bit more of a compact storytelling style, we could tell a very emotionally impactful story that would fit really well as an experience that would take Spider-Man 1 and Miles Morales and do justice to this character.

Insomniac has previously hinted at the existence of a proper Spider-Man 2 game, so it would appear it hasn’t left Peter Parker behind for good. The team said it has lots more of Peter Parker’s story to tell but feels as though it can establish Miles in his own right as well.

We already know the game will feature new set-pieces, villains, and quests and possibly take place largely in Harlem. It kicks-off just before Christmas — timely considering the holiday 2020 release date — as a war in the streets between an energy corporation and high-tech crime gangs ensue. But if you’re looking for some kind of comparison as to how “compact” of an experience this might be, look no further than the Lost Legacy Uncharted title. In the new EW interview, Horton doubled down on this comparison saying the game is a “shorter spin-off, likened in scope to the Lost Legacy game in the Uncharted series.”

The Entertainment Weekly piece also featured a new screenshot via PlayStation 5. Much like the more hand-drawn style of the box art Sony revealed last month, it combines the classic comic-book style with the more modern approach Insomniac has been taking:

9to5Toys’ Take:

The now Sony-exclusive Insomniac development team was likely inspired by Naughty Dog’s success with its spin-off. Or maybe it just needed to have an exclusive Spider-Man game Microsoft can’t get their hands on for the PlayStation 5 launch. While it’s not overly likely considering this is Insomniac and that it has had over two years (at least) to create Spider-Man Miles Morales, let’s just hope the game isn’t rushed to hit the November/holiday 2020 launch window.

