PowerA’s xCloud-ready Smartphone Clip for Xbox Controllers now $10 (35% off)

Microsoft is now offering the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Controllers at $9.99 shipped. Regularly $15 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $12, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. An ideal companion for Microsoft’s xCloud gaming streaming service — Xbox games streaming on Android and other mobile devices — it clamps onto any of your Xbox Wireless Controllers to provide an ergonomic home for your mobile device’s display. Designed in partnership with the Xbox Design Studio, it features two dials of articulation to get the right viewing angle with a protective, expanding grip wide enough to support most standard model devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now about $5 below the 8Bitdo variant (be sure to check out the Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth xCloud controller), today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets outside of no-name brands, like this option for $5.50. But at just $10, it’s hard to recommend anything other than the Microsoft co-developed option from PowerA, especially if you plan on heavily investing in xCloud gaming.

Speaking of which, PowerA recently expanded its xCloud-ready MOGA lineup with a new XP5-X Plus Android and Xbox Controller you can read all about right here. Here’s even more details on project xCloud, more details on how it will work with Xbox Series X, and how Microsoft is leaving Sony in the dust with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

More on the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox:

Jump into mobile gaming with the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip. Designed in partnership with the Xbox Design Studio, this clip is optimized for balance and comfort. It snaps into a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Wireless Controller and keeps your phone securely in place during play. Once your phone aligns over the controller’s center of gravity, the ergonomics reduce fatigue so you can play even longer. Plus, dual articulation points let you optimize the viewing angle.

