Pick up a steel Tablecraft Mini Colander for just $5 at Amazon (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Tablecraft Mini Colander for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $10 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 50% off at a new all-time low. This mini colander is particularly handy for rinsing off strawberries, veggies, and much more, especially in tight spaces. Measuring out at 8.6- by 6.37- by 3.25-inches, it features a brushed stainless steel construction, a dishwasher-safe design, integrated handles, and a footed base for stability. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $5, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less. Even this basic plastic model from Chef Craft sells for over $7 right now. The only option we can find that comes close is the Jacent 6-inch Personal Colander that comes in at $5 as well. It’s roughly the same size and carries better ratings than today’s lead deal, but it is plastic by comparison to the stainless steel build on the Tablecraft above.

More on the Tablecraft Mini Colander:

Brushed stainless steel construction

Design features integrated handles and footed base

Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

8.625-inches by 6.375-inches by 3.25-inches with 0.75-quart capacity

