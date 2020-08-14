Pick up a steel Tablecraft Mini Colander for just $5 at Amazon (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Tablecraft Mini Colander for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $10 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 50% off at a new all-time low. This mini colander is particularly handy for rinsing off strawberries, veggies, and much more, especially in tight spaces. Measuring out at 8.6- by 6.37- by 3.25-inches, it features a brushed stainless steel construction, a dishwasher-safe design, integrated handles, and a footed base for stability. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $5, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less. Even this basic plastic model from Chef Craft sells for over $7 right now. The only option we can find that comes close is the Jacent 6-inch Personal Colander that comes in at $5 as well. It’s roughly the same size and carries better ratings than today’s lead deal, but it is plastic by comparison to the stainless steel build on the Tablecraft above.

While we are updating our kitchen gear, check out these ongoing deals on the AmazonBasics espresso machine and NutriBullet’s 900-Watt PRO Nutrient Extractor Blender. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more offers. We also have some great deals still live on various BBQ accessories and be sure to browse through our latest grilling feature for more ideas.

More on the Tablecraft Mini Colander:

  • Brushed stainless steel construction
  • Design features integrated handles and footed base
  • Easy to clean and dishwasher safe
  • 8.625-inches by 6.375-inches by 3.25-inches with 0.75-quart capacity

