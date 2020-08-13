Don’t pay a fortune for espresso: AmazonBasics brewer now $48.50 (Reg. $69)

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother for $48.50 shipped. Regularly up to $69, this model has been slipping in price for a few months and is now at the lowest we have tracked. This is also about $5 below our previous mention. While it might not have all the bells and whistles as those high-end machines, it is also hundreds of dollars less. Even still, it is more than capable of bringing that sweet taste of espresso (cappuccino or lattes included) to your morning routine. Along with the built-in milk frother, this model features adjustable steam output, a 1.5-liter detachable water reservoir, a 15 bar pressure pump, and a detachable drip tray for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how affordable today’s lead deal really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable from a brand you would trust at under $50. This Yabano Espresso Machine, for example, comes in at slightly below the AmazonBasics above, but its pressure pump is drastically less powerful and there are no built-in milk frothing capabilities here. You could, however, opt for a basic stovetop espresso maker at around $14 and save even more.

A nice stainless steel milk frothing pitcher is probably worth spending a fraction of your savings on no matter which model you go with though.

You’ll find even more coffee makers and espresso machines on sale in the Big Summer Sale at Amazon, but be sure to check out this deal on Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim Brewer. Or just opt for some GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro cold brew while it’s on sale. Then swing by our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing ideas, accessories, and more.

More on the AmazonBasics Espresso Machine:

Enjoy a hot cup whenever the mood strikes with the AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother. This multifunctional appliance allows you to easily make espresso, cappuccino, and lattes from the comfort of your own kitchen. Get the full coffee shop treatment with the machine’s built-in milk frother and indulge in your favorite drinks every day of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!