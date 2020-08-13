B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro models on sale with up to $779 off various 12.9-inch configurations and bundles. You’ll find a variety of Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted in this wide-ranging sale, plus bundles that include AppleCare, headphones, Magic Keyboard, and Microsoft Office, as well. Today’s pricing actually marks a new low that we’ve tracked at B&H for previous-generation devices. Be sure to browse B&H to see everything on sale, but we’ll outline a few of our favorite bundles below.

Our favorite sale here is the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular Bundle at $1,289 shipped. This deal includes AppleCare and Audio-Technica ATH-CKR7TW True Wireless In-Ear Headphones. All of this combines to offer you $2,068 of value, saving you $779 over what this setup would have originally cost.

Something every iPad Pro owner should own is the second-generation Apple Pencil. I keep mine on the side of my iPad Pro at all times, so it’s always paired, charged, and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice.

Our favorite bundles:

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro has quite a few killer features, including a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with 120Hz ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, Face ID offers seamless biosecurity, and there’s a 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Be sure to swing by our Apple guide for other great deals, as we update it daily with the best discounts from around the web. Today, we’re tracking a $5 TV show sale at iTunes, the 12.9-inch Smart Keyboard Folio at $150, and even the iPhone XS at $800, which drops the price by $349.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

