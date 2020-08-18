elago’s Mini Car AirPods Case hits new low at $11.50 (Save 23%), more from $7

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new Mini Car AirPods Case for $11.39 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new low. Compatible with both first and second-generation AirPods, elago’s latest debut brings the stylings of the popular Mini car to your earbuds. The soft silicone will protect the charging case from scratches and dents, and the headlights even glow in the dark for some added fun. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 115 customers, and you can get a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today, elago’s Skinny AirPods Case is also on sale for $6.99 at Amazon. Down from $9, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This case trades the unique look of the lead deal for a more slim design that protects your AirPods without adding too much bulb. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 525 customers.

We’ve recently taken a look at quite a few other AirPods accessories, including elago’s Mini Charging Hub and Satechi’s Trio Wireless offering, as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

elago Mini Car AirPods Case features:

elago brings a fun, new design for your AirPods 1 and 2. Don’t leave on your trip without being properly prepared with elago’s new Mini Car Case! Have access to all the functions and features of your AirPods with the case on! Experience no issues with wireless charging or plugging in the lightning cable through the back license plate.

