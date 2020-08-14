Tested: elago Mini Charging Hub is an affordable home for your Apple devices

- Aug. 14th 2020 3:01 pm ET

I’d venture to guess that most of us these days are toting around more than one device at a time. If you’re within the Apple ecosystem, that might mean an iPhone and Apple Watch. Or perhaps a pair of AirPods. In my experience, that has largely resulted in two problems. Keeping things fully charged and ensuring that might nightstand power setup isn’t a complete mess. The elago Mini Charging Hub arrives as a low-profile (and low-cost way) to do both. We’ve explored some of elago’s offerings before on Tested, but this will be the first all-in-one charging solution. A quick overview, hands-on review, and pricing information can all be found below.

elago Mini Charging Hub aims to simplify your charging setup

Over the years, elago’s equation has become pretty simple. Low-cost products that are made of silicone and add value to your setup. That includes a range of AirPods cases, Apple TV accessories, and more.

Pricey aluminum and metal add-ons are not something you’ll find at elago. That’s arguably why its products have been so popular with 9to5Toys readers for a long time.

The Mini Charging Hub arrives as a replication of that equation. It’s available in two colors and offers a home for your Apple Watch, along with a dedicated charging spot for AirPods or an iPhone.

As with every elago product, you’ll be required to supply your own cables.

elago mini dock bare

Here’s a brief overview direct from elago:

Made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage your Apple products while charging. The stand is made from a non-toxic and high-grade silicone that is harmless to your body. Small and light enough to bring everywhere with you. Mini Charging Hub enables you to multi-task. While enjoying video clips, Face Time, and other acitivies while charging your Apple Watch and iPhone or AirPods at the same time.

Tested with 9to5Toys

First and foremost, the elago Mini Charging Hub is a value proposition. For around $10, give or take, you’ll be able to add an all-in-one charging solution for two of the most popular Apple products. From that standpoint, it’s a very compelling product.

elago mini dock side

As with most of elago’s offerings, you’ll need to bring your own charging gear to the table. Exact cutouts in the silicone provide a home for your cable to hide. However, you’ll want to stick with Apple’s official charging cables, as many third-party options will not work. That’s often been a downfall for elago’s docks.

The best thing I can say about the elago Mini Charging Hub is that it just works. There’s not much drama here. It’s affordable and is made from soft silicone to avoid any scratches on your device. It’s not that it works with both iPhone and AirPods, delivering some extra flexibility there. If you need to charge up to three devices, elago has a more intensive offering you might want to check out.

Overall, this dock from elago is an easy buy. It’s affordable. Does the job as advertised, and it won’t take up too much room. It certainly gets our seal of approval.

Buy elago Mini Charging Hub

