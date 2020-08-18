Save $150 on a pair of Klipsch’s Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers, now at $249

Amazon offers a pair of the Klipsch R-41PM Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $249 shipped. Down from the $399 price you’d usually pay, today’s offer is $150 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Adding this pair of Bluetooth bookshelf speakers is a great way to upgrade your home theater or desk setup’s audio. Each of the two including speakers pairs a 4-inch woofer with a 1-inch tweeter and two-way design. There’s also a 50W internal power system built into these speakers’ wood grain vinyl housing alongside a digital amplifier and analog mini jack port. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More details below.

Klipsch R-41PM Bookshelf Speakers features:

A truly powerful, small Form-Factor music Monster packed with Kirsch acoustics with integrated power and Bluetooth wireless technology. With an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs, your R-41PM is the best performing, most versatile monitor on the planet.

