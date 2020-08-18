LEGO’s Lamborghini Huracán leaves the garage, here’s how to score it for FREE

- Aug. 18th 2020 12:46 pm ET

0

LEGO wowed supercar fans earlier in the year with a 3,700-piece Lamborghini creation but now is back with a more compact version of an iconic vehicle. Assembling Lamborghini’s Super Trofeo EVO, this set packs a distinct black and gold color scheme. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Lamborghini Huracán kit as well as to learn how it can be added to your collection, and for free at that.

LEGO assembles new Lamborghini Huracán 

This week, LEGO is debuting its latest promotional set in the form of a new Speed Champions creation. As just the latest Lamborghini to get the brick-built treatment, the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO enters with a micro-scale design that still manages to pull off the supercar’s distinct design. Assembled out of 70 bricks, this certainly isn’t as impressive as the massive Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 we saw released earlier this summer, but it is something extra for builders to add to their brick-built garages. 

The new LEGO Lamborghini Huracán sports a black and gold color scheme and manages to pack in all of the iconic details. From its unique grill design in the front and spoiler in the back to the Lamborghini logo on the hood, there’s a lot for fans of the supercar to appreciate. This actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Super Trofeo EVO assembled by LEGO, but it is certainly the most compact.

LEGO promotion details:

The new Lamborghini Huracán supercar is currently being offered by LEGO as a promotional item on orders over $35. There aren’t any exclusions this time around either, so it doesn’t matter which kit you pick up, as long as you pass that threshold. That means any of August’s new creations are eligible, including the must-have LEGO NES that we just reviewed

This promotion is set to run through the end of the month on August 31 or whenever supplies run out. Based on what we’ve seen before from similar promotions, it’s a good idea to lock-in your order sooner than later if you’re hoping to score this collectible kit.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO’s latest gift with purchase, the Lamborghini Huracán supercar, isn’t quite of great of a value as we’ve seen before. While the build itself is pretty neat for its size, there’s no tie-in with Star Wars or Avengers themes, nor is there a callback to one of LEGO’s original sets here. The lower $35 threshold makes up for that, but I don’t see this build being as coveted as previous kits offered by LEGO. 

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of the new LEGO NES kit right here, especially if you’re looking for inspiration on hitting the $35 promotion threshold. Or just check out all 44 of LEGO’s recent builds that launched at the beginning of the month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go