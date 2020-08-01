Now that August has rolled around, LEGO is officially launching a collection of new kits to kick off its fall 2020 lineup. With 44 builds spanning Star Wars, Nintendo, Disney, and even LEGO’s new Art theme, among others, there are plenty of new creations that are now available for purchase or up for pre-order. Head below for the full break down on all of the new LEGO kits available in August.

New LEGO sets available in August

LEGO’s fall 2020 lineup assembles 44 new creations including everything from the highly-anticipated NES and playable Grand Piano to the first mosaic Art sets, Star Wars builds, and more. You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

What’s new from Nintendo

By far the most exciting debut for August falls to the new brick-built LEGO NES set that we covered in July. The 2,600-piece build assembles an authentic recreation of the NES alongside a controller, Super Mario Bros. cartridge, and a retro TV that can actually play Mario. It’s now available for purchase and enters with a $229.99 price tag. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

The Nintendo collaboration continues from there, with a lineup of Super Mario kits debuting today, as well. You can get the details on LEGO’s latest theme in our previous coverage, but otherwise, all of the kits are outlined down below. Just note, you’ll need the $59.99 Adventures with Mario Starter Course, which includes the all-new Mario figure, to take advantage of the following kits. Best of all, LEGO is also running a promotion where orders over $40 score a free expansion set.

What’s new from Star Wars

Ahead of next month’s collection of new Star Wars sets for fall 2020, August is debuting one notable new kit from a galaxy far, far away. Back at Toy Fair, we got a first look at The Mandalorian & the Child BrickHeadz figures. Now the $19.99 set is available for purchase and assembles two of the most iconic characters from the Star Wars universe as of late. It includes 295-pieces, many of which are exclusive prints to bring these characters to life.

Art theme debuts

Another standout of the new releases brings the very first kit from LEGO’s new Art theme to your collection. The first of the four mosaics, which were first unveiled at the beginning of July, enters as the Marvel Studios Iron Man version. This $119.99 set assembles three portraits of the Avenger out of 3,167-pieces, which can then be combined into a single, larger depiction of the hero.

What’s new from LEGO Ideas

August is also bringing the latest LEGO Ideas creation to store shelves, with the debut of the playable Grand Piano. This creation just hit the scene last week, and assembles a 3,600-piece piano complete with working keys and the ability to actually play music. It enters with a $349.99 price tag and is now available. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for all of the details.

All of the other new LEGO kits for August

LEGO also has plenty of other exciting new kits available today as part of its fall 2020 lineup, which you can dive into right here. Another highlight includes the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters at $179.99 (full details in our launch coverage). You’ll also find everything else right here.

New sets you can pre-order now

LEGO is also putting a selection of kits due out later in fall of 2020 up for pre-order. While many are expected to be launching on September 1, only a few builds from that wave can be locked-in ahead of time. The Razer Crest from The Mandalorian is easily going to be one of the fall’s most exciting kits thanks to the inclusion of the very first Baby Yoda minifigure. It enters with 1,023-pieces and a $129.99 price tag. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

There’s also the Disney-inspired Resistance I-TS Transport from the Star Wars theme park Galaxy’s Edge, which you can pre-order for $99.99 right now. It includes 932-pieces and will be shipping at the start of next month alongside the Razer Crest. For all of the other upcoming kits that aren’t available for pre-sale, you can dive-in right here.

9to5toys’ Take

The LEGO fall 2020 lineup is looking as strong as we typically see. With one of the largest selections of new kits aimed at older builders to date, there are plenty of awesome creations to assemble starting today. That’s on top of all of the sets we know are launching in September and the possibility of a UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina in the coming months.

Which of the new builds is your favorite? And are there any you’d like to see us go hands-on with? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.

