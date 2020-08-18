Samsung’s stylish 43-inch Frame 4K Smart TV hits new Amazon low at $135 off

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Samsung Frame 43-inch Smart 4K TV for $814.86 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $950, today’s offer is good for a $135 discount, beats our previous mention by $33, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Frame ditches the usual TV form-factor in favor of a design that blends in with the rest of your home. Alongside a wood finish and slim build, there’s a 4K UHD panel complete with HDR and on-board smart functionality. It also doubles as a digital picture frame when not in use. Four HDMI ports as well as three USB inputs are included, too. Over 430 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up the 32-inch version of Samsung’s Frame TV for $598 at Amazon instead. This offering will still bring the more unique stylings of the featured smart TV into your space, but without as large of a panel. This option is perfect for adding a TV to your office, bedroom, or anywhere else where having a massive screen isn’t a must.

Or you could skip the design found on either Frame in favor of Samsung’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K TV, which is currently marked down by 27% and on sale for $800. You’re getting a much larger screen here, but with a more traditional TV form-factor. Then go swing by our home theater guide for even more discounts today.

Samsung Frame 43-inch Smart TV features:

Enjoy your favorite professional and personal artwork, streaming services, TV shows, and more with the Samsung The Frame 43″ Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV. It features an internal library of artwork, plus you can purchase new works online, and the included No-Gap Wall Mount will add to its portrait-like appearance.

