Smartphone Accessories: Aukey True Wireless Earbuds $21 (30% off), more

- Aug. 19th 2020 10:29 am ET

Aukey Innovative (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under the previous price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s true wireless earbuds deliver an affordable option to have on-hand for workouts, exercising, and the like. You’ll be able to enjoy 5-hours of audio playback, or up to 25 when you consider the included charging case. There’s also IPX4 water-resistance alongside touch controls and more. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Experience crisp, high-fidelity sound while Bluetooth 5 provides faster pairing and a stable, efficient wireless connection. Simply take the earbuds out of the charging case and they will automatically connect to your phone (after being paired the first time)

Effortlessly manage audio playback & calls with the multi-function touch panel and microphone on each earbud. The earbuds can even be used alone like a Bluetooth headset. The earbuds alone provide up to 5 hours of high-quality sound output on a single charge, and the included charging case provides an additional 4 charges, giving 25 hours of total playtime

