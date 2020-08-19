Wyze Lock offers affordable security at new Amazon low of $90

Wyze Labs via Amazon offers its Wyze Lock Smart Door Lock for $89.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $110, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by $10. Wyze Lock delivers the brand’s familiar take on smart home security with an affordable price tag, slim design, and support for most deadbolts. It works within the Wyze ecosystem along with Alexa compatibility, as well. “Wyze Lock lets you easily share access to your home with friends, family, contractors, dog walkers, and really, whoever you want.” Check out our hands-on review for more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a simpler, and lower-cost approach, go with a pair of door sensors instead. This 2-pack from GE is an easy way to be alerted when your doors are opened. Includes an alarm up to 120-decibels, so you’ll be certain to be aware of any activity.

We plenty of additional deals on smart home accessories in our ever-updating guide, which you can check out right here. That includes the latest Wemo Smart Light Switch, which is now down to $20 for a limited time.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

