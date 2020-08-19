We are now tracking a series of notable back to school notebook deals as well as some outdoor-ready options and more from under $1. First up, Amazon is offering the Rite In The Rain Weatherproof Hard Cover Notebook for $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This weather-proof notebook features 160 archival-grade pages that “last a lifetime in storage” and will repel “water, sweat, grease, mud, and even survive the accidental laundry mishap.” Along with built-in geological reference material and standard/metric rulers, these pages are compatible with a standard pencil or something like a Fisher Space Pen when wet, but anything will work in dry conditions. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and be sure to head below for more notebook deals from $0.25.

Back to school notebook deals:

Outside of today’s back to school notebook deals, we are also tracking a wide selection of Sharpies, pens, highlighters, and more from just $1 right now. That’s on top of the AmazonBasics Back to School sale with deals starting from $7 on just about every relevant product category and today’s new adidas event at up to 30% off. On the tech side of things, Motorola’s back to school smartphone sale is now live alongside iPad Air offers at $99 off and even more in our Apple deal hub.

More on the Rite In The Rain Weatherproof Notebook:

160 numbered pages / 80 sheets per book. All-weather paper won’t turn to mush when wet and will repel water, sweat, grease, mud, and even survive the accidental laundry mishap. Make sure your geological book stays RIGHT in the Rain. This Geological Book comes equipped with 20 pages of reference material, standard and metric rulers, and numbered pages. When wet, use a standard pencil like a #2 Ticonderoga or an all-weather pen like a Fisher Space Pen. Standard ballpoints and permanent markers will work when paper is dry.

