Motorola’s back to school smartphone sale takes $500 off razr, more from $100

Motorola is kicking off a back to school sale today, discounting a selection of its Android smartphones. One standout is the razr 128GB Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,500, like you’ll still pay direct at Verizon, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best cash discount we’ve seen. Motorola Razr brings one of the most iconic handsets of all time into the modern age with the same flip phone design as the original released in the mid-2000’s. It packs a 6.2-inch folding OLED display alongside an outer display paired with a 16MP camera for selfies and the like. You’ll also benefit from 24-hours of battery life per charge, 128GB of storage, and a fingerprint reader. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for other top picks from $100.

Other Motorola back to school highlights:

The Android deals don’t stop there, as we’re still tracking a notable discount on Google Pixel 4, which is up to $300 right now at Amazon. That’s alongside the OLED-equipped Sony Xperia 1 at a new low of $598 and all of the best app and game deals in our roundup right here.

Motorola razr features:

Experience the iconic flip phone, totally re-invented. The Motorola razr fuses the familiar, pocket-ready flip design with the style and intelligence of the modern smartphone. Shattering the status quo, the ultra-compact, water repellent1 razr opens to a full-sized touchscreen. And an exterior interactive display keeps you connected so you can stay in the moment.

