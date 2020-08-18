Back to school/office supplies from $1: Sharpies, BIC pens, Crayola, more

- Aug. 18th 2020 12:27 pm ET

From $1
0

We are now tracking a series of notable back to school deals and price drops on home office supplies at Amazon and Staples from just $1. Staples is now offering the 5-pack of fine point Sharpie Permanent Markers (assorted colors or black) for $2.97 shipped. Also matched at Amazon in all-black but slightly backordered. Regularly up to $5, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Ideal for permanently marking paper, plates, metal, and “most other surfaces,” this is a great chance to score a 5-pack at a big-time discount. This is the assorted color or all-black pack of fine tip Sharpie markers with “non-toxic” ink, making them great for a multitude of tasks “in the office, classroom or home.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for even more back to school and home office supply deals.

More back to school deals:

Speaking of back to school and home office gear, we have ongoing deals on Lowepro, Osprey, and Fossil bags from $27 as well as loads of options in the latest Timbuk2’s Flash Sale. Pad & Quill now offering 35% off its linen journal notebooks and be sure to check out these standing desk frames and converters from $110. Then head over to our office supply deal hub for even more.

More on Sharpie Permanent Markers:

Back to school deals: Write with brilliant color by using these Sharpie assorted fine-point permanent markers. Each marker has a fine point ideal for countless tasks in the office, classroom or home, while the non-toxic ink lets you use them comfortably in tight spaces. These Sharpie assorted fine-point permanent markers work great on paper, glass, wood, metal, and most other hard surfaces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $1
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Staples

Staples
BIC Sharpie

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard