We are now tracking a series of notable back to school deals and price drops on home office supplies at Amazon and Staples from just $1. Staples is now offering the 5-pack of fine point Sharpie Permanent Markers (assorted colors or black) for $2.97 shipped. Also matched at Amazon in all-black but slightly backordered. Regularly up to $5, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Ideal for permanently marking paper, plates, metal, and “most other surfaces,” this is a great chance to score a 5-pack at a big-time discount. This is the assorted color or all-black pack of fine tip Sharpie markers with “non-toxic” ink, making them great for a multitude of tasks “in the office, classroom or home.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for even more back to school and home office supply deals.

More back to school deals:

Speaking of back to school and home office gear, we have ongoing deals on Lowepro, Osprey, and Fossil bags from $27 as well as loads of options in the latest Timbuk2’s Flash Sale. Pad & Quill now offering 35% off its linen journal notebooks and be sure to check out these standing desk frames and converters from $110. Then head over to our office supply deal hub for even more.

More on Sharpie Permanent Markers:

Back to school deals: Write with brilliant color by using these Sharpie assorted fine-point permanent markers. Each marker has a fine point ideal for countless tasks in the office, classroom or home, while the non-toxic ink lets you use them comfortably in tight spaces. These Sharpie assorted fine-point permanent markers work great on paper, glass, wood, metal, and most other hard surfaces.

