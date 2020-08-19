This 1.6-quart convection air fryer is 40% off for today only, now $30 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 1.6-quart Bella Air Convection Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at both Best Buy and Amazon, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Change over to air frying to get that delicious crispiness without all of the unhealthy oil. This model can carry up to 1.3-pounds of food in its dishwasher-safe nonstick pan and crisping tray. Other features include a built-in timer, adjustable thermostat, and a cool-touch handles. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More details below.

More on the Bella Air Convection Fryer:

Get healthy meal options with this black Bella 1.6-qt. Air Convection Fryer. The nonstick pan and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, while the convection airflow distributes heat evenly for tasty, evenly cooked results. This Bella air fryer features cool-touch handles for a secure, comfortable grip and an auto-shutoff function for safe use.

