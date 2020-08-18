KRUPS has a 14-cup programable coffee maker at an Amazon low of $45 (Reg. $80)

- Aug. 18th 2020 6:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the KRUPS 14-cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $44.95 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. If you’re looking for a high-capacity coffee maker that’ll ensure you wake up to a fresh brew, this is a great option. The pause feature allows you to grab a cup while the brew is still happening, with it resuming as soon as you return the pot to the maker. Plus, the permanent filter never needs to be thrown away, instead, it just needs a wash after each brew. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the programmable feature of today’s lead deal and a bit of capacity to save even more. The Mr. Coffee 12-cup brewer is available for $18 Prime shipped. This is great for those on tighter budgets and allows you to easily stay fueled all day long.

Looking for other ways to up your coffee game? We’ve collected several tips to help you enjoy a better brew, so be sure to swing by our guide for more info.

KRUPS Programmable Coffee Maker features:

  • THERMOBREW TECHNOLOGY for exceptional coffee flavor
  • THREE-STEP brewing optimization draws out the most robust coffee flavors
  • COFFEE CUSTOMIZATION designed to satisfy any taste
  • PAUSE SERVE FEATURE : Enjoy delicious freshly-brewed coffee as soon as you need it

