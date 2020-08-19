Dell XPS 13 packs an aluminum design, Thunderbolt 3, more at $680 (Save 20%)

Dell is currently offering its latest XPS 13 Touchscreen Laptop i5/4GB/128GB for $679.99 shipped when code LTXPS13AFF has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $850, today’s offer is good for 20% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Dell’s XPS 13 delivers a more premium Windows 10 experience with an aluminum casing and 1080p touchscreen display. This model comes equipped with 128GB of NVMe storage alongside 4GB of RAM, and as the latest version from Dell, sports newer specs like Wi-Fi 6 support and a 10th Generation Intel processor. You’ll also be able to count on up to 19-hours of battery life, as well as two Thunderbolt 3 slots, USB-C, and more. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the Dell XPS 13 would be Anker’s PowerExpand+ Hub at $36. Using the built-in USB-C port on the laptop will allow you to bring a collection of additional ports to the already impressive I/O found on the lead deal. It also supports up to 85W power passthrough and comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from 485 customers.

If you’re looking to turn the XPS 13 into a full-fledged desk setup, swing by our collection of monitor deals from yesterday starting at $230. Also, don’t forget to check out the recently-refreshed XPS 15 and all-new 17-inch model from Dell.

Dell XPS 13 features:

The XPS 13 is cut from a single block of aluminum, so it’s more durable than a machine that’s pieced together. Carbon fiber, inspired by the aerospace industry, and woven glass fiber of the palm rest, allow for maximum strength and minimal weight. Corning Gorilla Glass 4 is twice as damage resistant compared to competitive products.

