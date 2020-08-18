Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor now $192 off, more from $230

Dell is currently discussing a selection of its monitors headlined by the UltraSharp U3415W 34-inch 1440p Curved model for $647.99 shipped when code STAND4SMALL has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $840, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the Amazon low by $73, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Dell’s UltraSharp is headlined by a 34-inch 1440p curved panel, giving you plenty of screen real estate whether it’s for getting work done throughout the day or gaming at night. This monitor doesn’t skimp out on I/O either, as it comes packed with a USB-C input alongside HDMI, DisplayPort, and a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $230.
We’re also seeing a selection of other Dell monitors on sale when the aforementioned code has been applied at checkout.
Other notable Dell monitor deals
- UltraSharp 27-inch USB-C: $365 (Reg. $540)
- UltraSharp 25-inch USB-C: $320 (Reg. $470)
- UltraSharp 27-inch 1440p: $315 (Reg. $499)
- UltraSharp 24-inch 1080p: $230 (Reg. $330)
- and even more…
If you’re looking to drive any of these displays, we’re still tracking 33% discounts on Sabrent’s dual HDMI Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters starting at $27. Then complete your setup with this aluminum MacBook or Chromebook stand for $20.50.
Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Monitor features:
The U3419W UltraSharp 34″ 21:9 Curved IPS Monitor from Dell features a curved display that wraps around your field of view for an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel touting a 3440 x 1440 resolution, this display provides you with crisp and clear details and wide viewing angles. Other specs include a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and support for 1.07 billion colors for brighter bright colors and deeper blacks.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!