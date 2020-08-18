Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor now $192 off, more from $230

Dell is currently discussing a selection of its monitors headlined by the UltraSharp U3415W 34-inch 1440p Curved model for $647.99 shipped when code STAND4SMALL has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $840, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the Amazon low by $73, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Dell’s UltraSharp is headlined by a 34-inch 1440p curved panel, giving you plenty of screen real estate whether it’s for getting work done throughout the day or gaming at night. This monitor doesn’t skimp out on I/O either, as it comes packed with a USB-C input alongside HDMI, DisplayPort, and a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $230.

We’re also seeing a selection of other Dell monitors on sale when the aforementioned code has been applied at checkout.

Other notable Dell monitor deals

If you’re looking to drive any of these displays, we’re still tracking 33% discounts on Sabrent’s dual HDMI Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters starting at $27. Then complete your setup with this aluminum MacBook or Chromebook stand for $20.50.

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Monitor features:

The U3419W UltraSharp 34″ 21:9 Curved IPS Monitor from Dell features a curved display that wraps around your field of view for an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel touting a 3440 x 1440 resolution, this display provides you with crisp and clear details and wide viewing angles. Other specs include a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and support for 1.07 billion colors for brighter bright colors and deeper blacks.

