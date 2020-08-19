LEGO’s 730-piece Overwatch Watchpoint Gibraltar set hits $68, more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Overwatch Watchpoint Gibraltar set for $67.76 shipped. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches the lowest we’ve seen since February, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. This LEGO Overwatch assembles one of the more iconic maps from the game, Watchpoint: Gibraltar, out of 730-pieces. Included alongside minifigure versions of Mercy, Pharah, and Reaper is a Winston BigFig and an over 14-inch tall rocket ship alongside a launch pad that looks great on display. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Hit the jump for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier in the week, we went hands-on with LEGO’s new NES set which you can get all the details on right here. That was followed up by a new promotion offering a Lamborghini Huracán build for free, and plenty of other LEGO deals where that came from. The new Harry Potter Astronomy Tower is still bundled with a buildable Hedwig kit at $125, and you’ll be able to save up to 33% on a selection of sets right here.

LEGO Overwatch Watchpoint Gibraltar features:

For the Overwatch fan, the iconic Overwatch rocket and launch tower from one of the action game’s most popular maps with LEGO Overwatch Watchpoint Gibraltar 75975 toy rocket! Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this building set features an Overwatch rocket model that splits into 2 separate rockets and 3 Overwatch minifigure characters, including Pharah with her Rocket Launcher, Mercy with her Caduceus Staff and Blaster, Reaper with his twin Hellfire Shotguns, and a Winston big figure with his Tesla Cannon.

