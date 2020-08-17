Amazon is currently offering LEGO City Space Rover Testing Drive set for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in over $25. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. This 202-piece creation assembles a 6-wheeled space rover with interior cockpit, robotic arm, and more. Alongside the main build, there’s an astronaut and ground crew technician minifigure, as well as various accessories. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $3.50.

Another notable LEGO deal today at Amazon discounts its Collectible Minifigures Series 20 to $3.44. Down from the $5 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 30% and matches the Amazon all-time low for the blind bag figures. As the latest installment of LEGO’s on-going series of collectible minifigures, the newest batch includes a various of figures from a drone pilot and model rocket builder to a Super Sentai-themed samurai and more. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Earlier today, we went hands-on with LEGO’s new NES set, which we found to “deliver a unique collectible packed with Nintendo charm.” You can get all of the details right here, but then you’ll want to head over to our LEGO guide for even more discounts.

LEGO City Space Rover Testing Drive features:

Give young space adventurers a treat with a NASA-inspired rover gift set. This detailed LEGO City 60225 Rover Testing Drive kids’ toy features a rover with removable cockpit, new-for-August-2019 articulated grappling arm and removable solar panel generator. This space toy for kids also includes 2 new-for-August-2019 geodes, a laptop, video camera, remote control, rock drill and a helmet with visor.

