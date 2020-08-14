Bundle LEGO’s new Harry Potter Astronomy Tower with a Hedwig set at $125, more

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Harry Potter Astronomy Tower bundled with buildable Hedwig for $124.99 with free 2-day shipping when adding both to your cart and applying code LEGOHP at checkout. Typically this bundle would set you back $140, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen on these all-new kits. This deal is even more notable considering that these kits won’t be releasing in the United States until September, so you can score them early. The upcoming Astronomy Tower set packs 971-pieces and packs plenty of characters from the Half-Blood Prince. Plus, there’s the bundled Hedwig set that lets you assemble a brick-built version of the owl with working flying mechanism. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for additional LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Speaking of the latest from LEGO Harry Potter, earlier in the week we got a first look at the 16 upcoming collectible minifigures on the way next month. That’s alongside the new 1,500-piece City Main Square, and all 44 of the new LEGO kits that debuted at the beginning of the month.

LEGO Harry Potter Astronomy Tower features:

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower (75969) building set features a collectible toy brick castle filled to the turrets with iconic locations, cool characters and authentic detail from the Harry Potter movies. Search the night sky with the telescope, check on the mandrakes in the greenhouse, chill in the Ravenclaw dorm or join Slughorn’s party

