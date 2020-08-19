Grab a 3-pack of Listerine Cool Mint Mouthwash at $10.50 (35% off) + much more

Amazon is now offering $5 off when you purchase three or more personal care products from this landing page. One standout, among the many, is the 1-liter bottles of Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash. Add three bottles to your cart and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special $10.30 price tag. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly about $5.50 each (or around $16 for three), today’s deal is about 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is said to kill “99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis.” And while it might still be hard for some to get to the dentist, a little extra protection might be a good idea right now. This is roughly a 3-month supply for just over $10. Rated 4+ stars from well over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Whether it’s new toothbrushes, feminine products, teeth whitening strips, or other dental care-related gear you’re after, this Amazon promotion is worth a closer look. Add any three products from this landing page to score the additional $5 in savings at checkout. And remember to watch for products with Subscribe & Save options to score even deeper deals.

Speaking of personal care, we are still tracking BIC and Gillette shaving kits and blade refills from under $6.50 Prime shipped. We also have a great Gold Box offer today on InvoSpa’s Shiatsu 3D on-demand full-body massager and be sure to take a look at the new Apple Health-ready Theragun percussive therapy guns while you’re at it.

More on the Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash:

33.8 Fl ounce bottle of Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash kills 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gingivitis for a fresher and cleaner mouth than brushing alone

A germ-killing mouthwash for bad breath clinically shown to reduce plaque more than brushing and flossing alone by up to 52 percent more and reduce gingivitis by 21 percent more, all while giving you fresh breath and germ protection

