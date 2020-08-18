It is now time to collect all of today’s most notable Android app deals. We have a series of big-time offers still live down below, including Prune and others you might want something like PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-X Plus Android Controller for, but we are now ready to add all of this afternoon’s best to the list. Highlights include titles like Traffix, Calligrapher Pro, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Speedometer GPS Pro, Super64Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Pixel 4 handsets at up to $300 off. Those deals join ongoing offers on the OnePlus 7T, LG’s G8 ThinQ, and the ZTE unlocked Axon 10 Pro. Along with deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A and HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook, we have some solid offers on add-ons like Sabrent’s 5-Port USB-C Dock, Razer’s Seiren X Streaming Mic, and G-Technology’s 2TB ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drive, just to name a few. You’ll also want to hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and the latest Amazon Anker sale for deals from $11.

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $33, XCOM 2 Collection $33, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Traffix :

Simple rules: Tap the traffic light on the right time to change its color and manage the highway. It works just like a normal traffic light with green, yellow and red colors. Minimalist: You will find cars, a bus or a van in almost every city. There are cities featuring a truck, a train, and even a plane. Your job? Make sure they don’t crash. Calming: Traffix will not force you to think too hard. Each new city will amaze your senses and help you to relax. Tricky levels: The visual features of Traffix are very simple and minimalist, but some cities can turn very tricky! The slightest distraction can cause a big crash.

