Now that summer is coming to an end, Supreme is detailing its upcoming fall and winter collection. With various collaborations from popular brands like Anker and mophie, as well as a Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet and fish bowl, there are plenty of unique releases on the way. Head below for a closer look at some of our favorites from the upcoming Supreme fall and winter 2020 collection and all of the other details.

Supreme details fall/winter 2020 collection

In the past, we’ve seen Supreme collaborate with brands as out of the ordinary as Ziplock and even Oreo. While the latest collection for Supreme doesn’t have anything quite that outlandish, the brand is slapping its logo and trademark stylings on plenty of other unique pieces of decor, accessories, and more ahead of the fall and winter season.

Amongst everything you’ll be able to buy later this year, the upcoming Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet from Supreme is easily one of our favorites. Partnering with the folks at Arcade1Up, the cabinet is exactly what you’d expect from its already-existing machine, aside from the fresh coat of Supreme paint. There’s a 17-inch LCD display alongside two pairs of arcade controls and the first three titles in the Mortal Kombat series.

Supreme is also working with some of our favorite brands in the consumer electronics space for its upcoming fall and winter collection. The popular Nebula Capsule II Projector from Anker is getting much of the same love as the Mortal Kombat Cabinet, as you’ll find a red coat of paint with Supreme written around the front. You’ll also be able to score that same streetwear-inspired design on the mophie powerstation go portable battery and jumpstarter.

From there, Supreme really stars branching out with its upcoming collection. You’ll find the usual assortment of jewelry, clothing, and sneakers, but with plenty of other items that collectors are sure to be fighting over. Some of the more interesting entries fall to a branded fish bowl, bellhop lamp, and a series of camo iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases.

Supreme’s latest drops start tomorrow

While you can peruse the entire collection of this year’s fall and winter collection from Supreme right here, you’ll have to wait to actually lock-in any orders. If you’re unfamiliar with how Supreme does things, each week, a selection of its upcoming gear will go up for sale. Tomorrow, August 21, is the first of these drops, with subsequent launches happening weekly from there.

Pricing will also be revealed on everything as it drops, so unfortunately there’s no telling how much the Supreme Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet will run just yet. It’s also worth noting that if there’s something you’re eyeing from the collection, Supreme gear goes out of stock very quickly, so best to set a reminder to be ready ahead of the weekly drops.

