Score a new wide-slot toaster for just $10 today at Best Buy (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest total we can find. Similarly-spec’d options on Amazon start at $42. If you need a quick and easy toaster replacement that won’t break the bank, this is it. Sporting self-centering, extra-wide slots, this toaster is more than capable of handling extra-thick bread slices, waffles, and more. Along with the black and stainless steel design, other features include six shade settings, a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning, and a handy cancel setting to stop the toasting process manually. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better toaster at this price. In fact, you’ll have a hard time even finding another toaster this low. The only other cookers we can find for around this price are those $10 Dash Mini Waffle makers, but they aren’t really going to cut it for your morning toast. You could score some $5.50 bamboo toaster tongs with your savings here, but the particularly designed “high-lift lever” on today’s lead deal should take care of that for you.

But if you’re looking for something closer to the toaster oven category, check out this ongoing deal on Toshiba’s convection-ready model at $66. Then head over to today’s Gold Box deals for all your Rubbermaid food storage needs and our home goods deal hub for this simplehuman Touch-Free Soap Pump offer and much more.

More on the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster:

Prepare waffles, toast and other foods with this BELLA black two-slice toaster. The crumb tray is removable for fast cleaning, while the high-lift lever makes pulling out contents easier. This BELLA black two-slice toaster has an auto shut-off feature for extra safety, and the six shade settings accommodate a wide range of tastes.

