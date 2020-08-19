Bring simplehuman’s Touch-Free Soap Pump + Caddy home for $50 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 13-ounce Touch-Free Automatic Soap Pump for $49.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about 2-weeks. Today’s deal is $10 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. These days most of us are trying to reduce the amount of times we need to touch any given surface. Thankfully this automatic soap pump is ready to help by automatically dispensing soap whenever it senses your hand underneath. You’ll also find a removable caddy that’s perfect for storing a sponge or similarly-sized item. This simplehuman product is backed by a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Forego the caddy and simplehuman branding to score Nozama’s Automatic Soap Dispenser for $30. Like the featured deal above, it sports a stainless steel appearance and uses a sensor to deliver a touch-free experience. Nearly 700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Want to purify the air in your home? We’ve got you covered with a deal on Dyson’s Pure Cool Me Fan. Currently you can snatch it up at $70 off, which happens to be the largest Amazon discount we’ve tracked in months. Not only can it purify air, it also functions as a fan, making it a great desk or bedside companion.

simplehuman Automatic Soap Pump features:

We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.

Ensures no germs or smudges are left behind – perfect for the kitchen or bathroom.

Perfect for storing sponges in the kitchen, the caddy can be separated from the pump for easy cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!