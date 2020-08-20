Apple’s refreshed 21-inch 4K Retina iMac sees first discount at Amazon

Amazon is offering Apple’s refreshed 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.6GHz i3/8GB/256GB for $1,234.55. Conversely, you can score the 3Ghz i5 model for $1,436.39. Final discounts are reflected at checkout. Today’s deals save up to $64 off the regular price and mark the first discount of any kind we’ve seen on Apple’s recently-released 21-inch iMac. No, this model didn’t get the fancy Nano Textured display, but there’s still a lot to like here as a back to school machine. This model offers a 21-inch Retina 4K display with 256GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM. Today’s deals deliver your choice of an i3 or i5 processor, both are suitable options for basic web browsing, light photo editing, and the like. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Make the most of your savings today and score Satechi’s sleek USB-C Clamp Hub Pro. This nifty add-on will bring multiple ports, I/O, and more to the front of your iMac with a color-matching design. It’s an easy way to expand your I/O and make it easier to plug-in various devices as opposed to reaching behind your iMac. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 900 Amazon reviewers.

Make sure to check out our constantly updated Apple guide for additional deals on accessories, various MacBooks, and much more.

iPad Air is also still $99 off for a limited time at Best Buy. If you’re interested in that model, swing by our coverage from earlier this week for additional details. And we spotted a nice price drop on the 10.2-inch iPad, as well, this morning.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 4K visuals into its sleek 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display. In addition to its 4096 x 2304 screen resolution, its display offers 1 billion colors at 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 4K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space by utilizing red-green phosphor LEDs that uniformly represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!