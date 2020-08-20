We are now ready to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw a solid offer go live on NordVPN along with a host of consoles game deals, but it is now time to turn our attention to Apple’s mobile platform. The App Store is serving up a series of notable deals today on Team17 games including Escapists 1 and 2, Sheltered, and others, alongside Earth Atlantis, King’s League: Odyssey, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Video Editor + Movie Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Train Simulator PRO 2018: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: King’s League: Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $1 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SEC Football Scores: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Swim Out: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on The Escapists 2 :

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! Download The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today…It would be a crime not to! Addictive prison simulation game with all new features! 13 handpicked prisons filled with indie sandbox madness!

