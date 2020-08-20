NordVPN protects your online happenings: $89 for 2-years (Reg. $120)

NordVPN has kicked off its annual End-of-summer sale with up to 68% off 2-year plans. That brings the monthly cost down to $3.71 per, which is nearly 25% off the regular going rate. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. With all the uncertainty going on, it’s a better time than ever to scoop up a VPN service and protect yourself online. NordVPN is one of the best services out there with roughly 3,000 servers at its disposal and its “double encryption process.” It’s available on just about every platform, including macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and more with support for up to six devices on your account. You can learn more about NordVPN and today’s deal over on this landing page.

In case you missed it a few days back, the latest BundleHunt promotion has now launched with deals starting at $1. There’s well over 50 different titles to choose from, making this a great way to save on a substantial number of apps, all of which have been discounted from the regular going rate. Check out all of our coverage for full details on this sale.

Of course, you’ll always find all of the latest iOS and Mac deals in our daily roundup. Our Android section is also jam-packed with marked-down titles, including games, utilities, and more.

NordVPN features:

Double Encryption

Access over 2900+ servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming

Onion Over VPN

No logs policy

Connect 6 devices at the same time

