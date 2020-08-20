Today’s best game deals: FIFA 20 Switch $15, Castlevania Collection $7, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch at $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $50 on the eShop and currently fetching as much at Amazon in physical form, today’s deal is among the best prices we have tracked and the lowest we can find. This is a great chance to score FIFA 20 at a major discount before FIFA 21 releases in a couple months time. The Switch version includes “the latest kits, clubs, and squads” as well as the world’s most famous stadiums and more. But you’ll want to head below for additional deals including Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Castlevania Requiem, NBA 2K20, EA SPORTS UFC 4, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Devil May Cry 5, Bastion, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Switch Indie World game sale up to 40% off
- Xbox digital game sale up to 65% off
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 $50 w/ on-page coupon (Reg. $60)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- Transistor $3 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta $19 (Reg. $25)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $27 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Injustice 2: Legendary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on Xbox
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Forza Horizon Ultimate Bundle $59.50 (Reg. $170)
- Incl. Forza Horizon 3 & 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch first-party games $10+ off at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Microsoft gives us our first look at the Xbox Series X interface today
EA/Origin Access become EA Play, launches August 31 on Steam and more
Untitled Goose Game gets multiplayer starting next month!
Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode
Apex Legends Boosted gameplay trailer reveals details on Rampart and crafting
Turtle Beach updates Stealth 600 + 700 headsets for next-gen consoles
Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more
Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year
Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
