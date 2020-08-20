Today’s best game deals: FIFA 20 Switch $15, Castlevania Collection $7, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch at $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $50 on the eShop and currently fetching as much at Amazon in physical form, today’s deal is among the best prices we have tracked and the lowest we can find. This is a great chance to score FIFA 20 at a major discount before FIFA 21 releases in a couple months time. The Switch version includes “the latest kits, clubs, and squads” as well as the world’s most famous stadiums and more. But you’ll want to head below for additional deals including Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Castlevania Requiem, NBA 2K20, EA SPORTS UFC 4, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Devil May Cry 5, Bastion, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Microsoft gives us our first look at the Xbox Series X interface today

EA/Origin Access become EA Play, launches August 31 on Steam and more

Untitled Goose Game gets multiplayer starting next month!

Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode

Apex Legends Boosted gameplay trailer reveals details on Rampart and crafting

Turtle Beach updates Stealth 600 + 700 headsets for next-gen consoles

Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more

Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year

Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!