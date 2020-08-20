Team17 is best-known for its Worms and Escapists titles these days, but we are also now tracking a particularly solid offer on its Sheltered iOS survival game. Regularly $4 on the App Store, you can now download this one for all of your iOS devices at just $1. This is only the second time we have ever tracked the game down this low. This is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that has players gathering resources on the way to the concrete “underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more details.

This iOS survival game features loads of moral choices that “could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end.” Players must craft weapons and make use of a “tense turn based combat system” to protect themselves against feral beasts and roaming factions out in the wasteland. If you’re into these kinds of experiences, you might as well give this one a shot while it’s down at just $1.

For more of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, check out this offer on Nord VPN then swing by this morning’s roundup for deals on Escapists 1 and 2, Earth Atlantis, King’s League: Odyssey, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav, and more.

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: FIFA 20 Switch $15, Castlevania Collection $7, more

More on the Sheltered iOS survival game:

Sheltered iOS survival game: Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future. As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!