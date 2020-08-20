Secure Nintendo’s official 2021 Animal Crossing Wall Calendar at $13 or less

Amazon is now offering Nintendo’s official Animal Crossing 2021 Wall Calendar for $13.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s offer is a 13% price drop and lowest we have tracked. While not a huge discount, this is a pre-order that releases on October 27, so you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and then anyway. It’s also just a great way to lock one in before they sell out. Featuring villagers and various characters from world of Animal Crossing, this is a 12- by 24-inch 12-month calendar. Along with marking birthdays of popular Animal Crossing characters, it features Tom Nook and the Able sisters, Blathers and Celeste from the Museum, and much more. Ratings are thin, but the rest of the Nintendo calendars are highly-rated. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the wall calendar, check out the Animal Crossing Official Sticker Book. It comes in at just over $11 Prime shipped and features a much more interactive experience than today’s lead deal. Including over 800 stickers and 64-pages of activities for the kids, this one is great for an entire family worth of Animal Crossing players.

Speaking of everyone’s favorite island dwellers, we have some great deals on themed PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers including the Animal Crossing edition starting from $14. Here’s our hands-on review for Animal Crossing New Horizons and everything you need to know about the latest summer update content.

More on the Animal Crossing 2021 Wall Calendar:

Every day is a day to celebrate in the world of Animal Crossing, Nintendo’s bestselling video game franchise. With this 12-month calendar, you will spend 2021 with all your favorite characters, including Tom Nook and the Able sisters, Blathers and Celeste from the Museum, Cyrus and Reese from Re-Tail, and many more. Throughout the year, pay tribute to the birthdays of the hard-working villagers and other beloved Animal Crossing figures.

