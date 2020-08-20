QNAP’s latest 2-Bay NAS supports 4K transcoding at a new all-time low of $150

Adorama is currently offering the QNAP TS-230 2-Bay NAS for $149.95 shipped. Typically fetching $179, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $9, and brings the price to a new all-time low. This 2-bay NAS from QNAP delivers an always-on storage solution with support for up to 32TB of storage. On top of support for H.264 hardware decoding as well as real-time transcoding, you’ll also benefit from the 2GB of included RAM and a Gigabit Ethernet port that enables up to 113MB/s transfer speeds. Reviews are still coming in on this new release, but other QNAP NAS are well-reviewed. Head below the fold for additional details.

A more affordable alternative to consider would be going with Synology’s 1-Bay DS120j NAS at $100 instead. This option will only hold a single hard drive, rather than two like the lead deal, but it’s a much lower price point to consider for getting in the NAS game for the first time.

Speaking of NAS, if you’re in the market for a higher-end option, Synology just unveiled its new 5-Bay DS1520+ model that comes equipped with 451MB/s speeds, expanded I/O, and 20% performance gains over the previous generation. Get all the details in our launch coverage right here. We’re also still seeing some of QNAP’s latest NAS on sale at up to $59 off.

QNAP TS-230 NAS features:

Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-230 is your ideal entry-level NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the NAS can easily fit into your living environment to stimulate an intelligent and fun lifestyle. You can centrally store and back up all your digital files to the TS-230 for easily accessing, syncing, and sharing those files, creates snapshots to protect important files.

